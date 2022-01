.

Jharkhand: Police seize 100 tons of illegal coal in raid Published on: 44 minutes ago



Dhanbad: Jharkhand police conducted raids in ECL Mugma area of Nirsa. They were joined by CISF and ECL security teams in this operation. Based on sources, raids were conducted at places where illegal coal trading was going on. 100 tons of coal was seized during the raid and later brought to ECL depot.