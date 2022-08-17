.

Idols of Krishna and Radha adorned with jewellery worth over Rs 100 crore Published on: 12 hours ago

Idols of deities Radha and Krishna in Gwalior’s famous Gopal Mandir were adorned with diamonds, gold, and silver jewelry worth nearly Rs 100 crore, owned by the erstwhile Scindia royal family, on the occasion of Janmashtami. People associated with the temple say that pearls, diamonds, emeralds, rubies, topaz, and sapphires are used in the jewelry. On the occasion of Janmashtami, along with the decoration of the temple, the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha are specially decorated with this jewelry, brought there under heavy security. The temple was built by Scindia Maharajas of Gwalior. In 1921, the then Maharaj Madho Rao Scindia got the temple renovated and made preparations for making ornaments for the deities.