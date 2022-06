.

Stray bull tramples to death elderly person in Jamnagar Published on: 14 minutes ago

A grisly scene was captured on a CCTV camera in Jamnagar, Gujarat wherein a 75-year-old elderly person was trampled to death by a raging bull. The hapless person received several blows from the stray animal until he became motionless. People in the area were on boil after the incident.