Jammu: Massive forest fire breaks out in Rajgouri district Published on: 26 minutes ago

Jammu and Kashmir: A massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on June 2. Fire tenders and forest officials are present at the spot and a firefighting operation is underway. They are making efforts to douse the fire. Both forest and fire departments are on the job in the joint operations.(ANI)