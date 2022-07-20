.

J&K: Flash floods in Doda district wash away school, no death or injuries reported Published on: 8 hours ago

Doda: Heavy overnight rains led to flash floods in Jammu Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday. Several structures, including a school building, were washed away while 20 more were partially damaged due to the floods. In Kahara village of the district, local school Allama Iqbal Memorial Academy got swept away due to the floods. People in the district have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor and local administration to take appropriate measures. No deaths or serious injury has been reported so far, according to officials in the administration.