Har Ghar Tiranga: ITBP women soldiers hoist tricolour at 17,000 ft Published on: 2 hours ago

Uttarakhand: All-women troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) completed a special patrol themed around 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Tuesday. They walked all the way to the height of 17,000 feet and waved the 'Tiranga' along the border areas of Uttarakhand. The video shows the women soldiers patrolling the area displaying the national flag with pride. As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is launched to mark the celebration of India's 75th Independence Day. The idea behind the campaign is to encourage and instill the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people.