Swami Sarang participates in Ashura procession in Lucknow Published on: 24 minutes ago

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Ashura was observed in Lucknow on Tuesday. On this occasion, a procession was taken out from Lucknow's Victoria Street to Talkatora Karbala, in which people of all religions participated and gave a message of brotherhood and unity. On the occasion of Muharram, Swami Sarang, a Hindu religious leader, said that "Imam Hussain's struggle for peace and justice against tyranny fourteen hundred years ago is still being remembered throughout the world". He said that the person who has humanity alive in him will remember Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala. "Hazrat Imam Hussain has given a message of peace which will be remembered till the Day of Resurrection".