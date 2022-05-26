.

Viral! Intense elephant fight caught on camera Published on: 15 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Competition at times of musth is very high and the fight between bull elephants to claim dominance can get brutal to the point that sometimes the defeated elephants succumb to their injuries. In one such incident from the Shyampur range of Uttarakhand's Haridwar, two pachyderms were seen clashing with each other and in the process, one of the bulls is seen losing its tusk. The footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Watch it!