.

INS Kesari arrives at Moroni port to provide technical assistance to CCG! WATCH Published on: 53 minutes ago



Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kesari arrives in Moroni, Comoros to extend technical assistance to Comorian Coast Guard (CCG) in repairing a grounded patrol vessel P002-M' Kombozi. The vessel arrives at the request of CCG to the Indian Navy during the Goa Maritime Conclave for providing technical assistance in repairing a grounded patrol vessel.