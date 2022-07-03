.

Watch: Indian Army's daring act to rescue injured man Published on: 33 minutes ago

Indian Army evacuated an injured person from Kishtwar on Sunday. The soldiers had to cross a ferocious Chenab using pulleys to transport the injured man. Ankit Kumar, 24, of Kundal village in Kishtwar was grievously injured when he was working with a hand tractor in a field. He received serious injuries to both his legs in the mishap. The Army personnel risked their lives while crossing the river along with the injured man. He was then shifted to Kishtwar District Hospital for further treatment.