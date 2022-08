.

Infant stolen from Mathura Railway Station

A seven-month-old infant was stolen from the Mathura Railway Station in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. A couple, along with the baby, was sleeping on platform number 7 of the railway station. In the meantime, a person took away the child and vanished from the spot. GRP SHO Sunil Kumar said the probe into the matter has begun and the baby will be traced soon.