Published on: 2 hours ago

A video wherein a criminal was found slitting the throat of a man in broad daylight is making rounds on social media. The case was reported under the limits of Pithampura police station in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. Police have started investigating the matter. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Khatik, and was killed by the criminal on the side of a highway. "We are investigating the matter," said a police officer.