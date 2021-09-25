.

India's reply to Pakistan PM on talks and Kashmir Published on: 2 hours ago



India's first secretary at the United Nations, Sneha Dubey, gave a resounding reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, after the latter raked up the Kashmir issue during his virtual address to the UN General Assembly on Friday. Accusing the Khan of attempting to intervene in India's internal matters, Dubey asserted that "the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.