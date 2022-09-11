.

Mega exercise: Watch Indian Army lay a bridge over Ladakh river Published on: 14 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Indian Army's South Western Command has released a video of bridge making exercise over the Indus River in Eastern Ladakh. In the video, soldiers of Sapta Shakti Engineers are shown conducting the mega exercise and mechanically launching the bridging system into the Indus river. In the video army trucks were shown crossing the river. Indian Army keeps doing such exercises for assessing operational preparedness. Sharing the video on Twitter, South Western Command, wrote "'Bridging Challenges - No Terrain nor Altitude Insurmountable’, Sapta Shakti Engineers in Eastern Ladakh carrying out mobility tasks and training. Bridging the mighty Indus River, enabling movement of both combat and logistic echelons." The system enhances the existing bridging capability by multiple folds and becomes a major game-changer in support of mechanised operations during conflict with our adversaries.