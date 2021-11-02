.

Indian Army conducts high altitude area airborne exercise along the northern borders



The Indian Army’s only airborne formation trained to operate behind enemy lines - the about 3,000 strong Agra-based ‘Shatrujeet’ Brigade - conducted a high altitude area airborne exercise along the northern borders. The three-day exercise is unprecedented in terms of challenge with respect to terrain toughness, extreme weather conditions and very high altitude. An Indian Army source said the ‘Shatrujeet’ Brigade’s airborne insertion along the northern borders in eastern Ladakh is “to validate its rapid response capabilities, as part of an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres”.