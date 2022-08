.

Indian Army celebrates Independence Day at Siachen, highest battlefield in the world

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day today, the Indian Army marked the occasion at Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world. Indian Army soldiers at the Siachen glacier unfurled the national flag to mark 75 years of Independence. After unfurling the National Flag, the soldiers at Siachen glacier recited the National Anthem on the occasion of Independence Day.