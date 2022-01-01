.

J&K: Indian & Pak Armies exchange sweets on New Year



At beginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust & tranquillity, the Indian Army exchanged sweets & greetings with Pakistan Army at Poonch & Mendhar Crossing Points. Considering the ongoing ceasefire along the India-Pakistan border, this gesture is aimed at further enhancing peace and harmony in Jammu & Kashmir. The renewed ceasefire along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir completes one year next month.