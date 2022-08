.

Indian and Pak soldiers perform Bhangra to Sidhu Moosewala song

Indian and Pakistani army soldiers were seen doing the Bhangra dance to the Sidhu Moosewala song 'Bambiha Bole' at the Indo-Pak border. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, they were all seen dancing and waving hands at each other. The video is getting plenty of likes and comments on social media.