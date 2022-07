.

IAF's AN 32 successfully lands at Chinyalisaur Airport Published on: 39 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Uttarkashi: IAF's Multipurpose Heavy Aircraft AN-32 successfully conducted landing and takeoff exercises at Chinyalisaur Airport on Saturday. The exercises will last for two more days. The aircraft has come for the first time from Gwalior Airbase to Chinyalisaur Airport for routine exercise. The Air Force is demanding the Uttarakhand government expand the Chinyalisaur Airport and make it an airbase.