India extends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan Published on: 2 hours ago



India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan on Saturday. India handed over 5 lakh doses of COVAXIN to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul. India will supply 5 lakh more doses in the coming weeks as part of India's humanitarian assistance. India has committed food grains, 1 million doses of COVID Vaccine and essential life-saving drugs. Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO).