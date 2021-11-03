.

In a first, drone technology used to spray fertilisers in Haryana



In a first, fertilisers were sprayed with the help of drones in Haryana's Karnal district. The special thing about the spray is that it takes 10 minutes to spray the fertilisers on an acre of land. The technology was used in the potato farms where the fertilisers not only reached the roots but also used less water as compared to traditional spraying. The drone can carry a solution of 10 litres once and when it runs out of the solution, it returns to the place it had started and once the tank is refilled, it will start spraying from the place the fertiliser got over. Deputy General Manager, IFFCO (Agriculture Services) along with other officers reached Karnal to demonstrate the drone spraying in the fields.