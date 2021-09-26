.

IAF holds air show over Dal Lake in Srinagar Published on: 1 hours ago

Updated on: 46 minutes ago

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an air show under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' over Dal Lake in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday. The aim of the event organised in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir administration under the theme 'Give wings to your dream' is to motivate youth to join the Air Force and also to promote tourism in the region. Pertinently, this is not the first time that IAF fighter jets are participating in an air show in Srinagar. In 2003, IAF had conducted an air show at the same venue.