Watch: IAF celebrates 90th anniversary with ceremonial parade Published on: 12 minutes ago

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Saturday celebrated its 90th anniversary in Chandigarh. On the occasion, a ceremonial parade was held at the air force station. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari inspected the parade which was followed by the march past by parade. Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran, senior officers from the three services and Ministry of Defence, veterans, were among those present on the occasion. Ensign formation performed by 3 Mi-17V5 choppers led by Wing Commander Vishal Jain did a fly past when the IAF chief arrived. Three ALH Mk IVs also performed a fly past in Rudra formation.