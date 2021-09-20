.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Iconic Khairtabad, Balapur idols immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake Published on: 21 hours ago



As the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities concluded, devotees in large numbers made their way to water bodies across Hyderabad to bid adieu to Ganesha. The 40-feet Khirarathabad Ganesha was immersed in the Hussain Sagar Lake in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the Balapur Ganesh was also immersed in the Hussain Sagar lake. A large number of devotees with the idol made their way through Charminar, Medina, Uppal Ganj, Begum Bazar, Abids, Bashir Bagh and Liberty Chowrasta to Tank Bund.