Published on: 8 minutes ago

A man went atop Tirumala temple on foot carrying his wife on his shoulders. Varada Veera Venkata Satyanarayana aka Satthibabu and his wife Lavanya of Kadiapulanka, Kadiam Mandal, East Godavari District went to Tirumala to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. While reaching the temple through steps, Lavanya could not keep up with Satthibabu's speed. Lavanya jokingly challenged him to pick her up and then climb. Taking this challenge seriously, Satthibabu lifted her on his shoulders and started climbing the stairs. While Satthibabu was carrying his wife upstairs, other devotees took photos and videos that went viral.