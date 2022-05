.

Horrific accident captured on CCTV in Bengaluru Published on: 7 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bengaluru: A horrific accident was caught on CCTV camera near KK Layout in Nagarabhavi, as a female doctor drove her car on a biker in Bengaluru streets on Saturday. The bike rider, Prabhakar was injured but fortunately escaped death. A case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station. Dr Laxmi, the car driver was taken into police custody.