.

A beaming smile, some serious dance moves: Home guard grooves while regulating traffic Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Dehradun: A home guard deployed as a traffic policeman in Dehradun manoeuvres vehicular with a hearty smile and some serious dance movies. The video of the cop has gone viral on social media. It shows him dancing around with a wide smile on his face as he ensures a smooth flow of the traffic. Jogendra Kumar was sent to control the traffic near Heart Hospital in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. His unique style has won netizens' hearts.