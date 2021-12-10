.

Homage paid to CDS General Bipin Rawat in Srinagar Published on: 28 minutes ago



Srinagar: A candlelight vigil and floral tributes were paid to late CDS General Bipin Rawat at BB Cant Srinagar. Srinagar's Chinar 15 Corps commander DP Pandey, IGP Kashmir, Srinagar mayor present on the occasion. General Rawat, along with his wife and 11 armed forces personnel, died in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. People had requested that they want to pay tribute to General Bipin Rawat and soldiers who died in the helicopter crash. This is a tribute from the people of Kashmir at the war memorial in Srinagar.