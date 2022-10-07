.

Watch: Hindi religious leader waves sword, fires in air in Mangalore Published on: 39 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a Hindu religious leader waving a sword and firing in the air went viral on social media. In the video, the religious leader is seen waving a sword and firing four rounds. The video was said to be of a temple in the Mangalore region. According to sources, on Vijayadashami, weapons were worshipped. On the same day, this video was made after worshipping the weapons. However, Mangalore Police Station officer, Rajeev Rauthan said, "No such case has come to our notice yet."