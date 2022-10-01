.

Himachal CM Jairam Thakur dances with folk artists in Manali.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was seen enjoying a lighter moment as he takes part in the traditional 'Nati' dance with the people of Manali at the local Arts and Crafts Cultural Centre on Saturday. The Chief Minister inaugurated Himachal's first Art and Craft Centre in Manali. Thakur can be seen dancing with folk artists by forming a semi-circle. Ahead of the upcoming elections in the state, the CM enjoyed interacting with the people.