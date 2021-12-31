.

This is how freedom looks like, naturally! WATCH Published on: 22 minutes ago



Nothing is more natural than to be free in the wilds for any living creature. How about watching one such video that would definitely brighten up your day! Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan shared one such video on his Twitter handle which shows herd of deer leaping out of an enclosure and jumping off to freedom in the woods. Along with the video, he tweeted, "This is how freedom looks like." The video shot by Kaswan at 5am 'somewhere in the core of a protected area' has garnered over 50,000 views on Twitter with many people sharing the captivating video.