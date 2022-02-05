.

Pregnant woman saved in the nick of time Published on: 2 hours ago



Mussoorie: Amidst snowfall in Mussoorie, the Uttarakhand police administration and the local people aided a pregnant woman suffering labor pains to the Civil Hospital by clearing traffic for two kilometers around 8 pm on Friday. Due to heavy snowfall, the vehicle was stuck in the jam at Mall Road. During this, the condition of the woman was continuously deteriorating due to labor pains. Her husband urged the local people to help them in the distressed state. Mussoorie SDM Naresh Durgapal and Mussoorie Kotwal Girish Chand Sharma alerted the police team and instructed them to do all possible help to the victim woman. Necessary arrangements were made to take the pregnant woman to the hospital immediately. The hospital management was informed beforehand to make the necessary arrangements for the delivery. Due to everyone's efforts, the child was born safely. Both the mother and the child are saved from an adverse situation. The victim's husband has expressed gratitude to everyone for the help of the police administration.