The Valsad city in Bihar received heavy rains leading to severe waterlogging at many locations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team launched a life-saving rescue operation for those trapped in the flood waters. More than 300 people have been rescued after water seeped into the homes in low-lying areas. A chopper rescued four people trapped in rainwater. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in the Dang, Navsari, and Valsad districts of Gujarat during the next few days.