Heavy rainfall, strong winds lash parts of Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Asani intensifies Published on: 19 minutes ago

Srikakulam (AP): As Cyclone Asani intensifies, heavy rainfall and strong winds lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh on May 10. “Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani is about 590 km southwest of Puri and about 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, Odisha,” informed Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar. The weather department had also sounded alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.