Road connectivity hampered as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand Published on: 2 hours ago

Heavy rain continued to lash Uttarakhand putting life out of gear for people. Kedar Ghati of Rudraprayag district has caused huge destruction. Due to torrential rains overnight in the Ukhimath area of ​​Kedar Ghati, river drains have come to spate. The motorway connecting Ukhimath Kund and Mini Switzerland Chopta has collapsed in many places. Kedarnath Dham Yatra was affected due to rains and debris accumulation on Kedarnath Highway. Efforts are underway to open the road.