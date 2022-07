.

Monsoon wedding: Groom, baraatis take cover under tarpaulin as rains lash Indore Published on: 3 hours ago

Rains played spoilsport for a marriage procession in Indore on Tuesday. A video has gone viral showing the groom along with members of the baraat, taking cover under a huge tarpaulin sheet. While rains lashed the city, the procession was still trying to shake a leg and enjoy the music played by the band.