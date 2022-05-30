.

Heavy rain, hailstorm lashes Delhi, traffic worsens

Delhi: Parts of Delhi and NCR were lashed by heavy rain and thunderstorm on Monday, uprooting trees and bringing traffic to a standstill. However, the rain was a huge relief to national capital after several days of intense heat. Frozen ice pieces hit windshields and two-wheelers while several flights were either delayed or diverted. The historic Jama Masjid had its finial broken and suffered other damages in the storm.