Heavy rain floods Delhi-Gurugram expressway causing massive traffic jam Published on: Sep 22, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

Updated on: Sep 22, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall in Gurugram on Thursday. Pictures and videos shared on social media show the vehicles moving bumper to bumper. Several people were seen walking in knee-deep water as the expressway was flooded after the rainfall. The 4.7 kilometers-long section, which normally takes around 10 minutes to pass, took commuters almost 45 minutes on Wednesday.