Jamshedpur: Heavy rain floods burn care ward at MGM Hospital

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): Medical services at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur came to a halt as heavy rainfall in the city caused waterlogging at the hospital premises, especially in the burn care unit. The waterlogging forced patients to remain confined to their beds. The cyclonic rains for the past 2 days have caused a flood-like situation in the city which resulted in waterlogging in the hospital. The hospital staff can be seen draining out water from the hospital. Due to dirty water entering the burn care ward, the safety of the patients is also hampered. The patients are at a high risk of being infected.