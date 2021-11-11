.

WATCH: Heart-touching VIDEO of Puneeth Rajkumar separated from mother elephant



In a heart-wrenching incident, an elephant calf, who was named Puneeth Rajkumar, was separated from his mother to train him for various festivals that take place in Karnataka. Even though the calves stay with their mother for a long time, the first step in training elephants is to break their bond with their mothers. After separating Rajkumar and his mother, he was tucked away while his mother was restrained after her legs were roped to a tree. Rajkumar, who was also roped was then taken away. After the complete separation, Rajkumar will be kept under observation for three days and a new mahout will be provided to him. He will also be provided with his favourite food.