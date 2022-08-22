.

Headmistress in UP school caught napping as students sit on dirty floor Published on: 12 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a shocking video that has gone viral from a primary school in the Haseran development block of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, a teacher can be seen sleeping on a chair while her students are seen sitting on a dirty floor in a dilapidated classroom. In the video, the headmistress was seen sleeping, and at the same time, the young students were seen sitting on the floor. The entire classroom was in shabby condition with plaster peeling off. Block Education Officer Sanjay Kumar, when asked about the matter, said he had no information about the viral video.