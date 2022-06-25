.

Headmaster beats up female teacher with shoes, FIR lodged

The Headmaster of Mahangukheda school of Lakhimpur block can be seen beating up a female teacher Seema Devi with shoes in a video that has surfaced from Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Shiksha Mitra organisation is furious at this incident and the BSA has suspended Verma, the headmaster with immediate effect. An FIR has been registered in this case. According to sources, the accused and the victim have been in a tussle for quite some time. In an interview with ETV Bharat, the District President of Shiksha Mitra Education Association, Sanjay Mishra said that this 'action is deplorable.'