.

Haryana CM's big announcement for Agniveers Published on: 53 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a big announcement related to the Agnipath scheme at Bheem Stadium at Bhiwani on Tuesday. The Chief Minister announced to give "guaranteed" employment to Agniveers in the State government after four years of service from the forces. He said that Agniveers from Haryana would be placed in Group-C jobs of the state government "with guarantee".