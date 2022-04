.

Haryana: Class VI student falls into pit, rescued Published on: 1 hours ago

A student of Class VI fell into a pit in Faridabad on Saturday. As the news spread, locals gathered at the spot. After some time, they were able to rescue the child by lowering a ladder into the pit and the child climbed out. Locals said that several such deep pits were dug in the area for laying a pipeline.