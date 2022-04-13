.

Harrowing video shows cable cars colliding moments before Deoghar ropeway disaster Published on: 16 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Ranchi: A harrowing video of moments before and leading up to the Deogarh ropeway collision has gone viral on the internet. The accident occurred on April 10 at around 4:30 pm. The clip shows a cable car coming down before it collides with another coming up from the opposite direction. The video displays the Trikut mountains at around a height of 1,500 feet. The passengers are heard initially talking in confusion, with the words soon turning into cries for help and calls for divine intervention. The rescue operation after the incident took 45 hours, saving ultimately 62 out of 65 people affected in the disastrous incident.