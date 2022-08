.

Haridwar: Youth with Tricolour buoyed with patriotic zeal takes a plunge into Ganga river Published on: 2 hours ago

A youth buoyed with patriotic zeal and holding a Tricolour in his hand took a plunge into the Rive Ganga from a bridge at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. While he was swimming along the river current, people standing at the Ganga Ghat gave him thunderous applause. 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' rented the air. Haridwar City Circle Officer warned people to desist from taking such stunts.