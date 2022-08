.

Speeding car hits 2 children in Hanumangarh Published on: 26 minutes ago

A speeding car rammed into two children riding a bicycle in Jasana village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Thursday, injuring both the children seriously. The CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced. The children are currently undergoing treatment at Hanumangarh District Hospital. According to the police, no case has been registered in this regard so far.