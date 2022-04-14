.

Hanuman Jayanti: Manas Kumar Sahoo conveys his wishes with a magnificent sculpture Published on: 48 minutes ago

Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has conveyed his wishes to everyone ahead of Hanuman Jayanti and the Odia New year through his sand art. He has created an enormous and magnificent sand sculpture of Lord Hanuman, at Puri’ Golden Beach. With his art, he wholeheartedly conveys his prayer for the well-being of the whole world from the grip of the Corona virus and the establishment of peace throughout. Nearly 12 tons of sand have been used for the sand sculpture that is 17 feet wide. It took about 7 hours to complete the sand sculpture. The day is also celebrated as ‘Pana Sankranti’ in Odisha.