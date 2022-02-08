.

Watch: Viral videos of youth flaunting guns in Gwalior



A number of videos featuring young men flaunting guns and opening fire in the air have been shared on social media lately. At least, three such videos from Gwalior with men holding and using guns carelessly are going viral. In the first video, some young men can be seen snatching up and fighting dangerously over guns in a public place. In the other video, a groom is seen firing a gun at his own wedding on the stage with his bride. Whereas in the third video, a student can be seen flaunting a gun he presumably owns. The police officials from the respective areas have registered cases in the matter, and have also been able to arrest two of the people seen in the videos, whereas the investigation in these matters is also underway.