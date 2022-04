.

Rich Visuals: Gulmohar flowers add beauty to Haldwani Published on: 16 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Haldwani: The red flowers of Gulmohar have bloomed in Haldwani. The locals are praising the initiative of environmentalist Tanuja Joshi. She said that it is achieved with the cooperation of the forest department and administration along with the general public. Professor Shivdutt Tiwari added that along with giving shade to the people, Gulmohar also is full of medicinal properties.